State Youth Festival from Friday

More than 2,000 youths from across the State will vie for top honours at the State Youth Festival which begins here on Friday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival at Kalamandira at 3 p.m.

The participants, selected at the State Youth Festival, will qualify for the National Youth Festival which is scheduled to begin at Rohtak in Haryana on January 12.

Classical dance, classical instrument, classical singing, elocution, solo drama performance, folk dance and music are among the areas where competitions will be held.

Prior to the inauguration, the participants will register their names at the venue on Friday at 7 a.m. A procession of the participants will be taken out from K.R. Circle to the event venue – Kalamandira – passing through the main streets of the city.

The procession had been planned to spread awareness about the festival and encourage the public to support the talent by their attendance at the event venue.

In addition to the participants, students and NSS volunteers will also participate in the procession, which will be flagged off by M.K. Somashekar, MLA.

The closing ceremony of the event will be held on December 25 at Senate Bhavan at noon.