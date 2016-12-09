Karnataka

State Olympics athleticsmeet in February next

The State-level Olympics athletics meet will be held at Dharwad and Hubballi from February 3 to 10, said Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli.

Chairing a meeting to discuss about the preparation for the meet here on Thursday, Mr. Bommanahalli said that the State government had selected Dharwad to host this mega sports event this time.

Athletes will compete for laurels in 23 categories. Nearly 5,000 to 6,000 sportspersons were expected to participate in the event.

As many as eight teams will take part in each one of the categories.

The event would be conducted in association with various government departments and organisations, he said.

Mr. Bommanahalli has issued instructions to the heads of various government departments to make necessary arrangements, including boarding and lodging, for sportspersons and others, facilities to conduct various sports event, proper lighting arrangements at the stadiums and other such amenities.

All departments concerned should strive to host this athletics event successfully, he said.

