State’s financial condition shabby: Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has demanded a white paper on the financial condition of the State.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru city on Saturday, he alleged that the State’s financial condition was shabby as the government had taken huge loans.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said that though Mr. Siddaramaiah has presented the State’s budget eight times as Finance Minister, he has failed to maintain financial discipline due to the huge debt burden. Due to demonetisation the State government’s revenue will be decreased by Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000 crore which will definitely affect the State’s budget for 2017.

Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that some government officers were engaged in converting black money into white for the Ministers concerned of their respective departments. This was being done in the officers’ houses, he further alleged.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that there is no question of pardoning the rebel legislators of the party. The party’s disciplinary committee had issued notices to all the eight rebels for indulging in cross-voting in the biennial election to the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka. After seeing their answers, the committee will take a decision on whether to take them back into the party. MLA K. Gopalaiah’s case was different from the other seven but even in his case the disciplinary committee will take a decision.

The first list of party candidates for the 2018 Legislative Assembly elections will be released in February 2017, he said. As the people of Ramanagaram have nurtured him politically, he would contest the elections from Ramanagaram Assembly constituency.

Bandeppa Kashempur, Sathyanarayana, Kanthraj, Gowrishankar, Narasegowda and others were present.