Stage set for Mysuru mayoral polls

The stage is set for the election of a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Wednesday.

Regional Commissioner M.V. Jayanthi, who will be the returning officer, will conduct the election in the presence of Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep and MCC Commissioner G. Jagadeesha at the MCC office premises. The Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of four standing committees will be chosen.

The Janata Dal (Secular), which is sharing power with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the hung MCC council, is likely to continue its ties with the saffron party despite the Congress’ last-minute overtures. However, a final decision is expected to be taken by the JD (S) leadership, who have taken all their 20 councillors to a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The councillors are scheduled to arrive at the MCC office directly from the resort on Wednesday.

“Though the Congress has agreed to settle for the posts of Deputy Mayor and chairpersons of two standing committees, the JD(S)-BJP understanding is set to continue,” a JD(S) leader said.

As per their tie-up, the post of Mayor (reserved for General category) will go to the JD(S) while that of Deputy Mayor to the BJP (General category woman).

The BJP councillors, who have gone to a resort in Chamarajanagar, have decided to nominate Rathna Lakshman for the post of Deputy Mayor. The JD(S) leadership will have choose one of M.J. Ravi Kumar of ward number 35, K.T. Cheluve Gowda of ward number 27 and K.V. Mallesh of ward number 18.

While the Congress will have 24 votes (20 councillors, three MLAs and one MLC), the JD(S) will have 25, with the backing of 21 councillors, including the Independent Ashwini Ananth , one MLA and three MLCs. The BJP will enjoy the support of 13 councillors and one MP. In addition, there are seven Independents, two Social Democratic Party of India members and one BSR Congress member.