Sriramulu’s gunman detained for questioning by CID

Karnataka BJP MP B. Sriramulu. File photo: Special Arrangement  

The Criminal Investigation Department has detained the gunman of B. Sriramulu, BJP MP, in connection with the suicide of K.C. Ramesh, who worked as the driver of Special Land Acquisition Officer L. Bhima Nayak.

Ramesh had made an allegation in his suicide note that Bhima Nayak had laundered money for mining baron Janardhan Reddy, a close associate of Mr. Sriramulu.

He alleged in the note that he was being tortured by Bhima Nayak in connection with the cash dealing. Gunman Chennabasappa Hosamane, hailing from Ballari, was detained for interrogation after the CID found that Bhima Nayak had made several calls to him.

“The driver of Mr. Sriramulu seems to know some details about the cash transaction. Hence, we have summoned him,” said a CID officer. The officers will be questioning him for a few days. “We have got some leads in the case, but we cannot reveal anything now,” said a police officer. CID officials will be questioning Bhima Nayak’s personal staff at his office soon, he added.

