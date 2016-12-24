Srinivas Prasad to join BJP on January 2

more-in

Former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad, who quit the Congress after being dropped from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet, will be joining the BJP on January 2.

His announcement of joining the BJP followed a 45-minute closed-door meeting with BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa at the former’s residence in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The prominent Dalit leader, who even resigned from the Assembly in October after he was dropped from the Cabinet, said he will seek re-election to the Assembly from Nanjangud Reserved constituency. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the bypolls.

K.R. Mohan Kumar, Mr. Prasad’s follower and former Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority, said the former Minister planned a “mega rally” in Mysuru after joining the BJP at the party office in Bengaluru in the presence of Union Ministers Ananth Kumar and D.V. Sadananda Gowda.

Prestige battle

The byelection to Nanjangud Assembly constituency is expected to be a prestige battle between Mr. Prasad and Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Prasad, who has been targeting Mr. Siddaramaiah after his ouster from the Cabinet in June this year, told presspersons that the bypolls will be a “contest between me and the Chief Minister.” “The true face of Mr. Siddaramaiah will be exposed during the election campaign,” he said. He was elected from Nanjangud Reserved constituency in 2013 on Congress ticket. When asked about Congress’ rumoured plans to field Public Works Minister H.C. Mahadevappa’s son, Sunil Bose, the veteran Dalit leader said, “Let Mr. Mahadevappa himself contest against me.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru on Friday that the BJP, which finished third in Nanjangud during the 2013 Assembly polls, has no electoral strength there. He said the Congress will “surely retain Nanjangud seat.”

On Saturday, after inaugurating a ‘Bouddha Samaja Nirmana Sankalpa Dina’ in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah remarked that Dr. Ambedkar, Buddha, and Basavanna would not endorse BJP’s “divisive” politics. He described as unfortunate that “some leaders”, who professed Dr. Ambedkar’s philosophy, were joining BJP, in an oblique reference to Mr. Prasad.