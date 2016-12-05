Special teams to enforce gutka ban across Mysuru

more-in

Special teams comprising tahsildars and police inspectors may soon start a crack down on the manufacture, storage and sale of gutka and other forms of chewable tobacco in their jurisdictions across Mysuru district.

A committee had been constituted under the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, for effective implementation of the ban following a directive from the Food Safety Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, on November 26.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep told The Hindu that the committee, comprising the Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police, Food Safety Officers, and others, will be meeting here soon to chalk out an action plan.

On the shortage of staff working for the implementation of Food Safety and Standards Act, he said, “Special teams consisting tahsildars and police inspectors will be set up to crack down on those violating the ban. The teams will conduct surprise and random raids to enforce the ban.”

The Food Safety Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, had directed all deputy commissioners, designated officers, and food safety officers to prohibit the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka and other chewable tobacco in their districts/jurisdiction.

Describing this ban on gutka by the State government as a positive step to ensure good health of the people under Section 92 of the Centre’s Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and also to fulfil its obligation under the World Health Organisation FCTC international protocol, Vasanthkumar Mysoremath of the Anti-tobacco Forum and Cancer Patients’ Aid Association said shortage of staff in the Department of Food Safety should not come in the way of effective implementation of the ban.

“It appears, the department in Mysuru has only two qualified food safety officers who will not be able to inspect and book errant shops and street vendors. Even after the ban was announced, one can find these banned substances in almost all shops in nook and corners.”

He, therefore, appealed to the district administration to ensure sufficient number of food inspectors and enforcing officials in place for effective implementation of the ban.