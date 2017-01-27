Soldier from village near Hassan dies in Kashmir avalanche

more-in

Sandeep Kumar Shetti, native of Devihalli near Hassan, is one among the soldiers who died in an avalanche at Gurez Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. The 28-year-old has been serving the Army for the last eight years.

His parents, Puttaraju and Gangamma, received information from the Indian Army around 6 a.m. on Friday that Sandeep was missing after an avalanche. Later in the day, they were informed that his body had been recovered. His body is expected to reach Devihalli by Saturday. The family members have left for Bengaluru. He is survived by his parents and a sister. Sandeep last visited his village in November 2016 and participated in the inauguration of a temple. During his visit, his marriage with a girl residing in Bengaluru was finalised. The marriage was scheduled to be held in Hassan on February 21.

The incident has left the family members and his friends in shock. “He was here on November 11, when the temple was inaugurated. MLA H.D. Revanna felicitated him on the occasion and praised him for serving the country”, Manje Gowda, a resident of Devihalli, told The Hindu.

Sandeep hails from a family of soldiers. His maternal grandfather was in the army. He joined the army amidst opposition from his family members.

Rangaswamy, an employee with KSRTC, and Sandeep’s classmate said, “We were all proud of him when he was selected as a soldier. Whenever he visited the village, he used to share his experiences with his friends”.

The Hassan district administration is yet to get official communication from the Army about the death. Superintendent of Police R.K. Shahapurwad said, “I am told the family members have got the information. However, we are yet to receive official information”.