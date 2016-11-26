Soil testing for construction of bridge begins

more-in

Soil testing for the construction of 2.16 km bridge across the backwater of the Sharavati to connect Kalasavalli with Ambaragodlu village has commenced.

The Union Ministry for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping gave in-principle approval for the project in April. The State government had announced in the budget of 2008-09 itself to construct the bridge at the cost of Rs. 164.59 crore. However, the project was kept on the back burner.

According to sources, the bridge construction work will be taken up by the Union Ministry for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping as part of the project of construction of a new road to connect National Highway 206 with National Highway 766C via Sagar-Avinahalli-Holebagilu-Kalasavalli-Sigandur-Byakodu-Hosanagar-Marakutika.

The proposed bridge will be of 16m width and will have 40 pillars of 30-ft length each. According to revised estimate, the construction of bridge is estimated to cost around Rs. 300 crore.

The National Highway Division of the Public Works Department has assigned the responsibility of soil testing to a private firm. The bridge will be designed based on parameters such as quantum of traffic here, the character of the soil, the seismic activities and the maximum water level in the Sharavati during the monsoon. A survey will also be conducted on the traffic here.

The test is being conducted by drilling the ground up to a depth of 10ft. Soil samples will be sent to a laboratory for testing soon.

Ramesh, assistant executive engineer, PWD, told The Hindu that the soil samples will be collected at 40 ordinate points in the project area. The testing work is likely to be completed by the end of December, he said.