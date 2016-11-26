Slum residents seek title deeds

Residents of slums protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya on Friday.

more-in

Demanding title deeds for the poor residing in houses constructed on government land, residents of various slums in the town took to the streets on Friday.

Raising slogans, under the banner of Kaveri Kanive Raitha Okkoota (KKRO), the protesters marched from Silver Jubilee Park on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and staged a demonstration outside the office of Deputy Commissioner.

The slum dwellers, around 2,000 families across the district, are poor and uneducated. The government should issue title deeds to those who have constructed houses or sheds on government land besides constructing residential buildings to the poor, they said.

A memorandum was submitted to Mandya tahsildar Maruti Prasanna.