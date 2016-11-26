Slum dwellers stage protest in Mandya, seek housing

more-in

A protest meet of slum dwellers was held here on Saturday and the participants urged the State government to provide residential plots and construct homes for those living in slums in Mandya.

A good number of slum dwellers attended the meet, held for a while outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

According to slum residents and members of the Shramika Nagara Nivasigala Okkootta, homeless people in the town have been asking for housing facilities for the past 15 years, but their demands are yet to be fulfilled. They said government-sponsored schemes have not been reaching the poor and the needy, while the business community has been getting all the benefits.

The government has been urged to construct houses for slum dwellers on the 6.5 acres at Kalappa slum, Indira Layout, Halahalli slum and Kalikambha slum in the town, besides regularising the illegally constructed houses there. A memorandum was submitted to the State government through the Deputy Commissioner’s office.