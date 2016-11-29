Slum dwellers being harassed to vacate their house, says forum

more-in

Chamundeshwari Madakari Nayaka Sangha has charged that some people are threatening three of the slum dwellers at Khadripura here to vacate the houses granted by the government.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, the Sangha president Shyam Nayak has said one Syed Abdul Jaleel is putting pressure on Gundappa, Ravi and himself to vacate the houses.

The government had sanctioned hundred houses in 2001 at Savaramma Layout, Khadripura, under the B.R. Ambedkar Valmiki Scheme, Mr. Nayak said.

Though the Sangha brought the harassment to the notice of Slum Development Board, district administration and City Municipal Council, no action had been taken against Mr. Jaleel.

Mr. Nayak also demanded the authorities concerned to issue khata to the owners of the houses granted by the government.

Sangha vice-president Srinivas was present.