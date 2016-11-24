Slogans against PM

more-in

Members of the youth wing and Hubballi Dharwad unit of the Congress staged a demonstration here on Wednesday against the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing demonetisation without any preparation.

The protesters gathered at Durgada Bail Circle and raised slogans against the Prime Minister. They said that the Union government had not taken adequate steps to mitigate the sufferings of the common people before announcing such a drastic measure. The protesters alleged that because of demonetisation, the working class had been affected badly and since there was no trade and business transactions taking place, they were unable to earn their livelihood.

They then burnt an effigy of the Prime Minister, alleging that he had failed to understand the sufferings of the poor people.

Congress leaders Nagaraj Gouri, A.M. Hindasgeri and H.V. Madalli and Chairman of NWKRTC Sadanand Danganavar and others led the protest.