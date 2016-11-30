Single screens in Mysuru to offer e-ticket facility soon

moving with the times: Film exhibitors in Mysuru have planned to introduce e-ticketing facility in single-screen theatres for the convenience of cine-goers. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

Though initiative was proposed before demonetisation, it seems relevant now

Single-screen theatres across Mysuru are planning to introduce e-ticketing to avoid queues outside ticket counters.

Though the exhibitors had proposed e-ticketing before demonetisation, the initiative is more relevant and convenient now. As multiplexes offer tickets online through different platforms, the single screen exhibitors do no want to lag in providing facilities.

Mysuru Film Exhibitors’ Association secretary M.R. Rajaram told The Hindu that e-ticketing is expected to become a reality by January and cine-goers can book their tickets from home. “We are in talks with some firms. Various options are being worked out to introduce convenient booking of movie tickets. The film exhibitors of Mysuru have been taken into confidence,” he said.

Mr. Rajaram, who is also the vice-president of the Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Federation, said movie-goers who stand in queues for tickets in single-screen theatres often ask the ticket counter staff on why the exhibitors have not introduced the facility of buying tickets online. Film enthusiasts prefer handiness and often cite the example of facilities offered by multiplexes. “Taking a cue from cine-goers’ feedback, we decided to introduce e-ticketing,” he said.

On whether the e-ticketing facility was feasible for single-screen theatres, he said: “It was in the discussion stage and there is consensus among the exhibitors. One day or the other, we have to embrace new technologies to stay in business.”

Asked whether “cashless purchase of film tickets” gains significance in the light of demonetisation, he said the initiative will surely benefit cine-goers.

In Mysuru, 18 single screen theatres exist and two prominent theatres — Opera and Ranjith — had been razed to the ground recently for various reasons.

Mr. Rajaram claimed that single-screen cinemas continued to enjoy patronage despite the presence of multiplex theatres.

“There is a committed audience for single-screen theatres and they will continue to survive if the long-pending problems of film exhibitors are addressed effectively.”