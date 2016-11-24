Siddaramaiah takes a dig at Kumaraswamy

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday took a dig at Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy who has taken a house on rent in Hubballi to strengthen the party organisation in the northern region in a bid to bring the party to power after the next the Assembly elections.

“Whether you take the house in Hubballi or Kalaburagi, you will never come to power. Nobody can come to power by just taking a house in north Karnataka,” the Chief Minister remarked while replying to a debate in the Legislative Assembly on drought.

In an obvious reference to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s remarks that crop loans would be waived within 24 hours if his party was voted to power, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Farmers will never get the benefit of crop loan waiver as you will never come to power”.

Datta takes objection

Taking strong objection to this, JD(S) member Y.S.V. Datta asked the Chief Minister not to underestimate his party and that several surveys had predicted them coming to power. To this, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Even then I would have never become Chief Minister in my lifetime if I had remained with the JD(S).”