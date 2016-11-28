Siddaramaiah hits out at Amit Shah

more-in

In a counter-attack on Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah for his remarks that Karnataka is the “most corrupt” in the country, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said Mr. Shah has “no moral right” to make that statement.

Alleging that Mr. Shah was himself a “murder accused”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “If Narendra Modi was not the Prime Minister, Amit Shah would have landed up in jail.”

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of the inauguration of BengaluruITE.Biz 2016 here, the Chief Minister said: “He has no moral right to make allegations about corruption against our government when his own partymen have been jailed for corruption when they were in power in Karnataka. It is ridiculous that he made this statement when he was seated on the dais along with those who went to jail and those who had note printing machines in their homes,” he alleged, referring to former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa.