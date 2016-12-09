Siddaramaiah asks for bonus of Rs. 700 per quintal of ragi, jowar

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to the Centre to announce a bonus of Rs. 700 per quintal for ragi and jowar over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In a memorandum to Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh in New Delhi on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed concern that despite being drought prone and vitamin rich, the area under millet cultivation was shrinking in the State mainly owing to non-remunerative prices. The area under ragi had declined from 9.39 lakh hectares in 2005-06 to 7.08 lakh ha in 2014-15, and jowar from 15.2 lakh ha to 10.46 lakh ha during the same period, he said.

He alleged that the MSP declared by the Centre for the crops was scientifically wrong as they were below cultivation cost. The MSP for ragi, jowar hybrid and jowar Maldandi for the Kharif season 2016-17 stood at Rs. 1,725, Rs. 1,625 and Rs.1,650 a quintal respectively.

As the MSP had been declared, the Centre should consider announcing a bonus of Rs. 700 a quintal in addition to the MSPs, he said.

CM seeks PM’s appointment again

Expressing concern over serious drought gripping 139 of 176 taluks in the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take an all-party delegation to convince him about the need to respond to the State’s request to grant Central assistance of Rs. 4,702.54 crore to take up relief measures.