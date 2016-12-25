Shuttle badminton tournament begins in Ballari

more-in

A two-day invitational shuttle badminton tournament for 10 backward districts of the State, including Hyderabad-Karnatak and surrounding districts, began at the District Sports Complex here on Saturday.

The tournament is being organised under the joint auspices of Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Development Board, the district administration and the Ballari District Badminton Association. As many as 410 participants from these many districts are taking part in 17 categories — 10 of them for under 13, 15 and 19 boys and girls and seven for open men and women singles and doubles and mixed doubles and for veterans aged above 40 and 50.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner, said that organising such tournaments would not only help encourage talented sportspersons but also give an opportunity to hidden talents to bloom.

Expressing happiness over such a tournament being organised for the second year in succession and also over the large number of participants, Mr. Ramprasath urged the players to accept success and failure with sportsman spirit.

He also underlined the need to organise a State-level tournament next year and promised all support and assistance.

Infrastructure

K.V. Rajendra, Chief Executive Officer Zilla Panchayat, who was the chief guest, said that it was heartening to note that Ballari had very good infrastructure for promoting various sports, including badminton, tennis, football, swimming, squash, and exhorted the youth to take full advantage of the facilities to emerge champions at the State and national levels and bring laurels to the district.

J.S. Basavaraj, association president, said that a badminton academy is being run by the association to groom children to emerge as good shuttle players. He expressed the confidence that State and national level tournaments will be organised with the full support from the district administration.

Radhika Acharya, association secretary, welcomed the gathering.