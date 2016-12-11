Shopkeepers demand removal of pushcarts

more-in

The owners of commercial establishments and shops in Gandhi Bazaar, the downtown area in the city staged a protest on Saturday demanding the removal of pushcarts from the area.

As part of the protest, the commercial establishments remained closed for some time. A demonstration was staged near Basaveshwara temple demanding the eviction of pushcarts.

S. Ramesh, member, Shivamogga City Corporation, who led the protest, said the parking of pushcarts in a haphazard manner along Gandhi Bazaar and surrounding areas was creating numerous traffic problems. Fruits, flowers, vegetables and clothes were being sold on pushcarts without prior permission from the authorities. The pushcart vendors were also misbehaving with the general public and the shopkeepers in the locality, he said.

Addressing the gathering, Din Dayal of Bajrang Dal, expressed displeasure that the arch and banners erected for forthcoming Eid Milad Un-Nabi festival at various points in Gandhi Bazaar had disrupted vehicular movement in the region. Permission from the police and Shivamogga City Corporation has not been taken to erect the arch and banners. He urged the police to remove the banners and buntings to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles and pedestrians in the market.

The traffic from Ramanna Shreshti Park to Shivappa Nayaka Circle came to a standstill for some time owing to the protest. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to avert untoward incidents.

Withdrawn

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare who arrived at the spot told the protesters that discussions were being held with the officials of the Corporation to shift the pushcarts to the newly-constructed underpass near Shivappa Nayaka Circle or to a conservancy lane nearby by providing necessary facilities for them to conduct business.

The protest was withdrawn following assurance from Mr. Khare to take necessary measures to ensure hassle-free vehicular movement along Gandhi Bazaar.