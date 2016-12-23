Karnataka

Shettar, Joshi say they will takeup NEET issue with Centre

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi have said that they will take up the issue of allowing students from the State to take NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) in Kannada medium with the authorities concerned in the Union government.

Speaking to presspersons on different occasions in Hubballi on Thursday, both the leaders admitted that it was injustice to students of Kannada medium but promised to take up the issue with the Union Ministers and the Prime Minister. While Mr. Shettar blamed the State government for dropping Kannada from NEET, Mr. Joshi termed it as a lapse on the part of the Centre.

Mr. Shettar said that the development was due to the apathy and irresponsible behaviour of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Due to his vocal attack on the Prime Minister to please his party high command, the relationship between the State and the Union government had been damaged, he said.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2016 3:19:44 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Shettar-Joshi-say-they-will-takeup-NEET-issue-with-Centre/article16927225.ece

