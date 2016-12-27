Seven suspected cases of monkey fever in Tirthahalli

more-in

Seven suspected cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), better known as monkey fever, have been reported from Kudumallige Gram Panchayat limits in Tirthahalli taluk. The cases were reported between December 22 and 26.

KFD is a tick-borne viral disease that is transmitted from monkeys to humans through tick bite. High fever, vomiting, severe pain in the joints, bleeding in the nose and gums are the main symptoms.

S.K. Kiran, field medical officer of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, told The Hindu that seven persons with fever and pain in the joints were admitted to the Government Jayachamarajendra Hospital in Tirthahalli town. Based on the results of the preliminary tests, the doctors suspect the patients have been infected with KFD.

The doctors have commenced administering symptomatic treatment. Blood samples of all the seven have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further tests.

Five of the seven have been discharged, but their condition is being monitored closely, Mr. Kiran said.

A team of medical experts from the department is now conducting door-to-door visits in Kudumallige, Chiduva, Balebailu, Kudige, Kenjigudde and Heggaaru villages, spreading awareness on the measures to be taken to avoid the spread of KFD. There is ample stock of medicines to treat KFD at the primary health centre in Kudumallige, Mr. Kiran added.