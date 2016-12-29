Seven passengers injuredas bus overturns

The place where the State transport corporation bus overturned between Yevur and Malla village in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district on Wednesday.

At least seven passengers travelling by a State transport corporation bus coming from Vijayapura to Shahapur suffered injuries after it overturned between Yevur-Malla (B) villages in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district on Wednesday.

Two of the injured, including the driver, who suffered a severe injuries, have been referred to the district general hospital at Kalaburagi.

While three of the injured were referred to a hospital in Raichur, the other injured passengers were discharged after medical treatment at the taluk hospital in Shahpur town.

The bus overturned after the driver, Rajkumar (32), lost control while trying to avoid hitting an oncoming sports utility vehicle.

Passengers travelling by the sports utility vehicle escaped unhurt and they fled, the police, who visited the spotted, said.

35 on bus

As many as 35 passengers were travelling by the bus, Santosh Gogeri, Divisional Controller of Yadgir division, told The Hindu.

Officials from Shahapur depot went to Kalaburagi to ensure medical treatment for the injured persons, he added.

A case has been registered at the Kembhavi police station.