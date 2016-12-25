Seven held in connection with rowdy-sheeter’s murder in Mysuru

more-in

The city police have arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of Krishna, a rowdy-sheeter who was hacked to death in V.V. Puram on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, City Police Commissioner A. Subramanyeshwara Rao said a team of City Crime Branch (CCB) officials tracked one of the accused, Bharath Kumar (29), to J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru and nabbed him on Saturday. Based on the information provided him, the police managed to arrest six others.

The other accused are Hemanth (29), Sanju (29), Sandesh (23), Murthy (26), Dharmendra (27) and Ashok (34), all residents of Mysuru.

Mr. Rao said Krishna was murdered as revenge for the death of Devu, another rowdy-sheeter who was hacked to death by an armed gang in May.

According to police sources, the accused have confessed to the crime and said they feared that Krishna and his associates were planning to murder Hemanth.

Five persons, who came in a car, attacked Krishna near 6th Main, V.V. Mohalla on Friday. “They threw one of the weapons on the spot and disposed of the other in Malavalli. We are yet to recover the vehicle used in the attack,” Mr. Rao said.

Mr. Rao said the city police have already arrested 27 persons in connection with the murder of Devu. “We have booked them under provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organized Crime Act (KCOCA). We will produce in court the seven arrested in [connection with] Krishna’s murder and secure their police custody. We may arrest a few more,” he said.

To rein in gang rivalry, Mr. Rao said the city police will take book the accused under provisions of KCOCA so that they are denied bail. “Six of the seven arrested in Krishna’s murder were out on bail. So we will argue against their release on bail,” he said.