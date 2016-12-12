Seven die in accident in Badami taluk

The mangled remains of the vehicle that met with an accident at Kulageri Cross of Bagalkot district on Sunday.

Seven persons died and seven injured in a road accident at Kulageri Cross, near Badami taluk, on Sunday. The condition of three persons is said to be serious.

According to the police, the victims hailed from Basavanabagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district and they were travelling to Hubballi to participate in a convention of Madigas. The accident occurred when their vehicle was hit by a lorry and fell into a ditch.

Five persons died on the spot and two died in the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Vivekananda Nidagundi, Madivalappa Hatti, Bhimashankar Kallimani, Goudappa Myageri, Muttappa Karikal, Basappa Myageri and Babu Kalayani. A case has been registered. The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 1 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.