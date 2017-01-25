Seven Padma awardees from Karnataka

more-in

A former ISRO Chairman, a folk singer keeping the traditions of her tribe alive, a 104-year-old lexicographer who captured the various nuances of Kannada, the captain of the Indian blind cricket team and a discus thrower who won a Commonwealth gold medal, are among seven persons from the state to feature in the Padma 2017 awards list.

Padma Vibhushan to former ISRO head U.R. Rao

The only Padma Vibhushan awardee from the State is former head of the Indian Space Research Organisation U.R. Rao for his contribution to science and engineering in the country. Reacting to the awards, the 84-year-old says: “I am happy, but it has come a bit late. It is terrible to see politicians get this award so easily. However, this is a recognition of the space department, and our work in developing indigenous technologies despite the challenges presented through global sanctions. We have managed to take satellites to the villages, meteorological reports to fingertips.”

Kannada film actor, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, lexicographer G. Venkatasubbiah, Girish Bhardwaj who has built numerous low-cost bridges for deprived communities, Captain of the Indian blind Cricket team Shekar Naik, Gold medalist Vikasa Gowda, 75-year-old Sukri Bommagowda who is a popular singer in the folk traditions of Halakki Vokkaliga tribes, were given the Padma Shri.

104-year-old litterateur G. Venkatasubbaiah says the award comes in the recognition of the work not just in Kannada but in lexicography itself. “This may inspire other lexicographers,” he says. HE has edited 25 books and authored Klishtapadakosha (a dictionary of complex words), the first of its kind in Kannada.

On being awarded the Padma Shri, Vikas Gowda said: “I'm really humbled to receive this great honour. I thank the people of Karnataka and India for their support. This elevates my efforts to bring more glory to our country and great people.”

Padma Vibhushan:

Udupi Ramachandra Rao - Science & Engineering

Padma Shri:

Bharathi Vishnuvardhan - Art-Cinema

G. Venkatasubbiah - Literature & Education

Girish Bhardwaj - Social Work

Shekar Naik - Sports-Cricket

Vikas Gowda - Discus Throw

Sukri Bommagowda - Art-Music