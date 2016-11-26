Sell 14,000 tyres and settle salary dues, company told

more-in

The district administration has issued a notice to the management of Falcon Tyres Ltd. asking it to sell 14,000 new tyres lying on the factory premises and to use the amount to clear salary arrears of employees, setting a deadline of 15 days to do so.

Failing which the district administration would initiate action to sell the tyres through the District Industries Centre and utilise the sale proceeds to clear salary dues. Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep told The Hindu that the decision to serve a notice on the management was taken at a special meeting held recently. The management was also asked to make sincere efforts to restart the factory using the benefits given by the government.

Additional Chief Secretary of Commerce and Industry Department Prasad, who held a meeting in Bengaluru a few months ago at the behest of Minister for Major Industries R.V. Deshpande, had agreed to grant some time to Falcon Tyres to pay sales tax, water bills and electricity bills. Mr. Prasad had instructed the management to restart the factory.

Ramakrishne Gowda, Joint Director of Industries, told The Hindu that over 22,000 tyres were lying on the factory premises and the management was pressurised to sell over 8,000 tyres a few months ago to pay salary arrears.

D.V. Devaraju, president, Falcon Tyres Employees’ Union, said there were over 2,000 employees, including 550 permanent staff, in the factory. The company, which was set up 40 years ago, started incurring losses owing to “mismanagement” from December 2014 and the employees were not paid salaries since then.