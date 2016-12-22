Seer fears for life, approachespolice seeking protection

more-in

Sri Siddaling Swamiji, who was removed from Veerashaiva Panchamasali Harihar Peetha on the charge of misuse of funds donated to the mutt and its trust a year ago, has submitted a memorandum to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) M. Nanjundswamy seeking police protection as “there was a threat to his life from some leaders of the Panchamsali community”.

In a memorandum submitted to the IGP on Tuesday evening, the seer has said that after allegations of misuse of funds and his removal from the Panchamsali peetha a year ago, he has been living in Hanagwadi Peetha away from the Panchamsali Gurupeeta.

But some unidentified persons were keeping a constant vigil on his movements and were also staying near his room, he said.

He also alleged that many unidentified persons were moving in and around the peetha in a suspicious manner in the last few weeks.

Recently, when he had been to Tamil Nadu for treatment, some miscreants had opened the door of his room by breaking open the lock. “Though there is a court order not to harass or torture me until investigation of the alleged misuse of funds is completed, some leaders of Panchamsali community are hatching a conspiracy and were misguiding the devotees of the mutt stating that a new swami has been appointed to the Panchamsali Gurupeeta,” he said.

The seer also alleged that some leaders of the Panchamsali community had taken his signatures on blank cheques of the trust belonging to the mutt and are trying to have complete hold over the mutt and the trust.

On the memorandum submitted by the swamiji, Mr. Nanjundswamy said that a team of officers, headed by two Deputy Superintendents of Police, has been formed to investigate the matter take further action.