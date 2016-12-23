Seat aspirants in Karnataka in panic mode

more-in

Several professional seat aspirants who are vying for medical or engineering seats for the 2017- 18 academic year were in a panic mode after their coaching classes sent them messages saying that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test was scheduled for May 7.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka also announced that Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) for admissions to engineering courses would be held on the same day.

A medical seat aspirant said, “My first option is a medical seat. So, NEET is my priority. I also want to write UGET as engineering is my second option.”

Sources in the Medical Education Department said that the NEET was tentatively scheduled for May 7 but they were yet to get an official notification.