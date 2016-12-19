Search for three tuskers begins

Five elephants and over 70 officials will scour through the forests of Nelamangala taluk. | Photo Credit: B_Mahadeva (No byline pls, freel;B_Mahadeva (No byline pls, freel - B_MAHADEVA (No byline pls, free

Five elephants and over 70 officials will scour through the rocky terrain and dry forests of Nelamangala taluk in search of three tuskers believed to be causing havoc in the area.

Last week, the Forest Department formally gave approval for the relocation of three elephants, which are believed to have caused crop loss of more than Rs. 1 crore per year in the region, as well as deaths of two persons over the past year.

On Monday, five elephants from Mathigodu camp (Nagarahole National Park), Dubare and K. Gudi were brought to the peripheries of Adrangi Forests near Nelamangala.

Over 70 forest officials are to take part in the relocation operations. Of the five male elephants spotted, the three contentious elephants are to be captured.

“We believe the three elephants have caused widespread damage in the region, and have antagonised locals. Moreover, this area is not a traditional elephant migratory zone. Rather than allowing the conflict to escalate, it was decided to rescue the animals and shift them to Bandipur National Park where they will remain safe and out of harm’s way,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests (Bengaluru Rural) D. Mahesh Kumar.

The group of elephants and officials were allowed to acclimatise on Monday, and operations are expected to begin on Tuesday.