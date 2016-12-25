Schoolchildren to get milkfive days a week from April

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders at the inaugural ceremony of the new boiler facility at Dharwad Milk Union in Dharwad on Saturday.

Starting from April 1, 2017, the State government will supply milk to schoolchildren for five days a week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a milk powder unit with 30 tonne capacity and inaugurating an eight tonne boiler and coal shed facility at the Dharwad Milk Union (DMU) here on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that at present schoolchildren were provided with free milk under the Ksheera Bhagya scheme thrice a week. From April 1, they will get milk for two more days a week. The government scheme to supply free milk to schoolchildren had multiple benefits, including tackling malnutrition among children, ensuring them good health and enhancing attendance in schools, he said.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) produces 72 lakh litre milk everyday and efforts are on to raise the producton level to one crore litre a day in the next two years. Milk federation units have been asked to give importance in forming more number of milk organisations in the rural level and also develop cattle breed. Dairy farming has emerged as the best allied activity for farmers and the government will support dairy farmers, he said.

Referring to regional imbalance, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that certain historical reasons have to be blamed for this problem. However, his government was committed to removing regional imbalance. As per the Nanjundappa Committee report, the government is doling out Rs. 3,000 crore every year in addition to Rs. 1,000 crore to the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. Hence, people should not support the demand for statehood. To complete all irrigation projects in the State, it requires nearly Rs. 1 lakh crore. The government was committed to completing those projects in a phased manner, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that maximum monetary help will be provided for the new milk powder unit whose estimated cost is Rs. 37.50 crore.

Minister for Cooperative H.S. Mahadev Prasad, Minister for Animal Husbandry A. Manju and Speaker K.B. Koliwad spoke.