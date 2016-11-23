Satyagraha called off after assurances from CM, Shettar

more-in

With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagdish Shettar giving categorical assurances to discuss threadbare the demands on granting ownership rights to cultivators of forest land and housing for all homeless during the winter session under way here since Monday, the Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horatagarara Samithi called off its indefinite Satyagraha on Tuesday evening.

The decision was prompted following the Chief Minister meeting a delegation of the samithi leaders led by veteran freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy and promising them in the afternoon that their demands would be taken up for debate on the floors of the legislature during the ongoing session itself and that his government will accord top priority to regularisation of bagair hukum land and housing for all homeless families in the State, according to samithi’s spokesman Sirimane Nagaraj.

Also, the Chief Minister has assured them of the government considering setting up a high-power committee to look into the issue of regularisation of forest land being in favour of tillers and providing houses under various schemes without giving scope for any irregularities or misappropriation. That apart, the government would take up land auditing soon to identify the extent of land available with the government and private holders.

D.H. Pujar of Karnataka Raitha Sangha (CPI-ML), DSS leader N. Venkatesh, Swarna Bhat of Madyapana Nishedha Andolana and Kumar Samatala were part of the delegation which met the Chief Minister.

Mr. Nagaraj said that the agitation was called off in good faith and requests by both the Chief Minister and Mr. Shettar. Senior Ministers Kagodu Thimmappa, Ramesh Kumar, H.K. Patil, T.B. Jayachandra and several other legislators visited the site of the protest.

However, in the event of government going back on its assurances, the samithi would be compelled to launch a fresh agitation soon, he said and added that the promise to take up a discussion during the session was a good beginning and the samithi had achieved its first objective.