Sangolli Rayanna Brigade: Eshwarappa hopes he won’t face action from party

K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has expressed confidence that his participation in the activities of the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, an apolitical forum mentored by him, will not attract any disciplinary action from the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership.

“The brigade was formed for the welfare of Dalits and Backward Class communities who are disillusioned with the misrule of the Congress government in Karnataka. The BJP leadership is aware of the objectives of the brigade. The party will not initiate any disciplinary action against me for participating in the activities of the brigade,” he said at a press conference.

On the objections raised by BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa to his participation in the affairs of the brigade, Mr. Eshwarappa said he has had a detailed discussion on the issue with Mr. Yeddyurappa in the presence of senior leaders of the party and the Sangh Parivar. During the meeting, it was agreed that the activities of the forum would continue under the guidance of pontiffs and religious heads. Many pontiffs of communities classified as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes are enthusiastically participating in the programmes of the brigade, he said.

‘Disillusioned’ voters

Mr. Eshwarappa said there is an impression that a large chunk of Vokkaligas support the Janata Dal (Secular), while the BJP enjoys a strong support base among Lingayats and Brahmins. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah succeeded in coming to power by mobilising the support of backward classes, minorities and Dalits. However, now there is a strong feeling among large sections of these communities that Mr. Siddaramaiah has failed to take measures for their welfare, and these people have identified with the brigade, he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa admitted that there were differences between him and Mr. Yeddyurappa, but added that they were both working with the common goal of strengthening the BJP. In the long run, the party will benefit from the programmes of the brigade, he said.

When asked, he refused to divulge details of his recent visit to New Delhi where he met with the top party leadership.

Former MP Ayanur Manjunath and party district unit president Rudre Gowda were among those present.

‘CM should rejig Cabinet’

Meanwhile, in the wake of the resignation of Excise Minister H.Y. Meti, the MLA from Bagalkot, the time is right for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rejig the Cabinet to bring more efficiency in administration, Mr. Eshwarappa said.

He said there are allegations that some Ministers in the State are involved in a nexus with bureaucrats S.C. Jayachandra and T.N. Chikkarayappa, against whom charges money laundering have been levelled. The family members of some Ministers were involved in illegal transportation of sand, he said, adding that some Congress Ministers are blatantly misusing power to fulfil their selfish interests and have neglected relief works in drought-affected areas.

Mr. Siddaramaiah should drop such tainted persons from the cabinet and provide an opportunity for those eager to work for the welfare of the people, the BJP leaders said.

He demanded a comprehensive probe into the Meti issue. Recalling how Santosh Lad and K.J. George, who had resigned following different charges, were re-inducted to the Cabinet, Mr. Eshwarappa said the CM should not do the same with Mr. Meti after the completion of the probe by the Criminal Investigation Department.

He also requested television channels to stop broadcasting the sleaze video purportedly showing Mr. Meti and a woman. Repeatedly airing such visuals will send the wrong message to society, he said.