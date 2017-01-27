Sangolli Rayanna’s name should not be used for political ends: CM

more-in

The name of martyrs like Sangolli Rayanna should not be used to serve political agenda of individuals or political parties, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said, while observing that speeches at Rayanna Brigade programmes explicitly conveyed their political agenda.

The Chief Minister, who was on his way to Bailhongal to participate in the valedictory function of the three-day State-level Krishi Mela of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, told newsmen at Belagavi airport here on Friday that Rayanna doesn’t belong to one particular community but hailed as a martyr who sacrificed his life fighting the British army.

Responding to a question, he said the speakers at the Rayanna Brigade functions were categorically claiming that the Brigade was working towards seeing State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa as the next Chief Minister of the State. “Is this not a political agenda of Rayanna Brigade”, he asked. Apparently, the Brigade was serving political interests in the name of Rayanna, he said without naming senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa.

On complaints of milk powder meant for schoolchildren under Ksheera Bhagya being diverted to markets, the Chief Minister said he would order an inquiry and suspend guilty officials.