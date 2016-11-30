Salary day: Rush for cash set to return to banks

Banks across Mysuru are bracing up for rush for cash on Thursday, which is salary day.

Over the past week, the rush at banks had reduced substantially after the Centre withdrew the provision of exchange of the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. By and large, deposit of old notes has been completed.

But now that pay day is here, people are set to throng the banks for cash withdrawal. Most banks are facing a cash crunch because of non-availability of the new Rs. 500 notes and small denomination currency.

ATMs across the district have been recalibrated and those that are functioning are mostly dispensing the Rs. 2,000 note. In such a scenario, all many people are being able to withdraw is a single Rs. 2,000 note a day, with the withdrawal limit set at Rs. 2,500.

District lead bank manager K.N. Shivalingaiah told The Hindu that banks are in need of a lot of cash in view of salary day. However, most of them are facing a shortage and have been asked to deal with the situation as best as they can.

Mr. Shivalingaiah said the banks have been told to operate their ATMs and take steps to load cash in their dispensing machines for withdrawal of smaller amounts. They have also been asked to reschedule large payments, if any, to ensure payment to salary account holders.

Pensioners may also throng the banks on Thursday as pension is usually credited on the first of the month. Mr. Shivalingaiah added that banks have been asked to facilitate payments (within the ceiling fixed by the government for withdrawal) to senior citizens, depending on cash availability.

Banks not confident

Sources in the banking sector say most banks are not confident of meeting the demand for cash on salary day, as they have not been assured of sufficient cash from the currency chests. This means the next week is likely to be a challenging one for them, with people withdrawing cash for monthly payments such as rent, school fees, utility bills, etc.

As only small amounts can be withdrawn from ATMs, the rush is expected to be more in banks at least for the next 10 days as the weekly withdrawal limit is Rs. 24,000.