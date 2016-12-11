Sadashiva Commission: CM says decision on implementing recommendations soon

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar, the former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa and others at the inaugural session of the Madiga community conference in Hubballi on Sunday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Sunday that he was sympathetic to the demands for implementing the recommendations of Justice Sadashiva Commission report on providing internal reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and said that his government would take a decision in this regard at the earliest.

Inaugurating a mammoth convention of the Madiga community that has been pressing for providing internal reservation for the SC/ST communities here, Mr. Siddaramaiah said pressure was being mounted on him from different quarters to implement those recommendations and he too was in favour of providing reservation in proportion to the population of respective communities.

The caste-based census, whose report would be out in January 2018, has pegged the SC/ST communities in number one position with 24.1 per cent share in the State’s total population.

Therefore, they need to be given reservation in proportion to their population, he said.

However, when the audience demanded a formal announcement regarding implementing the recommendations of the Sadashiva Commission report, Mr. Siddaramaiah refused to do so saying that it was not possible to make any announcement in this regard without obtaining the approval of the Cabinet.

He said this issue need to be discussed in the Cabinet and opinion of all required to be taken. This is how the government functions in a democracy. Earlier, the issue had come before the Cabinet but no decision was possible for certain reasons. “

I have told (Social Welfare Minister) Anjaneya to bring the issue before the Cabinet once again and we will take a decision,” he said.

But the Madiga community members in the audience began pressing for a formal announcement by the Chief Minister at the convention. When they resorted to sloganeering, the Chief Minister said he was sympathetic to their demand. Even the Constitution supports providing reservation in proportion to the population of the backward communities, he added.

Leader of Opposition Jagadish Shettar said BJP was in favour of implementing those recommendations and it would support the government if it implements the recommendations, he said.

Earlier, the former Union Minister H. Muniyappa, who presided over the meeting, urged Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shettar to articulate their stand at the convention.

Large gathering

The venue Nehru Maidan was fully occupied by the participants. Gathering of large crowd in the city also affected the smooth movement of the traffic and jams were caused at several spots as the participating members went on in procession. The traffic was diverted in a few locations. Leaders of all political parties participated in the conference and pledged their support for the demands of the community.