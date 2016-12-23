SSLC exam to begin on March 30

more-in

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination will begin on March 30.

The exam will begin with the first language and conclude with Social Science on April 12, said a press release issued by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).

Unlike in the past when students received a booklet containing both question paper and answer sheets, this academic year they will receive them both separately.

“This will help students take the question paper home,” an official said.

Reduce numbers

For administrative convenience, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has also decided to cut down the number of examination centres, which will be decided in a month’s time.

Last year there were 3,082 centres. “We have instructed officials to ensure that the centres are cut down in urban areas and not in rural areas,” a source said.

Teachers’ lament

However, several teachers to whom The Hindu spoke to lamented that with reduced centres, teachers and students will have to travel longer distances to take the exam.