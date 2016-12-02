SNSI recognised as research organisation

more-in

The recent research and development activities at the State government established S. Nijalingappa Sugar Institute (SNSI) in the city have helped the institute win the recognition as scientific and industrial research organisations from the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, said Minister for Co-operation and Sugar H.S. Mahadev Prasad.

During his inspection of the activities here on Thursday, he suggest certain new research works for the scientists at the institute and expected them to play a vital role for sustainable growth of both sugarcane and sugar industry, thanks to prevailing shortage of cane availability in the State, according to a press release issued by SNSI director R.B. Khandagave here on Friday.

The minister was informed about establishment of tissue culture laboratory and supply of tissue culture seedlings to the growers, which was one of the best tools to perpetuate the new varieties in a faster way. It had been scientifically proved that tissue culture plantlets increased cane yield and sugar recovery. At present, the institute’s capacity was sufficient enough to produce 1.5 lakh seedlings per annum, which would be further enhanced to the tune of 2.5 to 3 lakh shortly. As of now, 25,000 seedlings had been supplied to sugarcane growers from the institute. This was the first of its kind efforts made in Karnataka to provide healthy seed material to cane growers.

Further, Dr. Khandagave explained about the establishment of bio-refineries analytical laboratory where analyses of technical parameters related to sugar industry, distillery, co-generation, pollution, etc. for the sugar and its allied industries was done. He also explained about collaborative research work with Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The institute identified five new sugarcane varieties, which were performing better than the existing varieties. The new varieties are Co2012-147, Co2012-91, Co2012-88, Co2014-238, and Co14010, which were on display at the SNSI premises.

He said the SNSI has introduced short-term certification course in Alcohol Technology for the employees working at operating-level in Distillery/Ethanol units and others who were seeking employment in these areas and in need of be upgrading their scientific skills.