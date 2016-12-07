SDPI observes black day

Protesters submitting a memorandum to the taluk administration in Shahapur on Tuesday.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has observed a black day in Shahpur to condemn the demolition of the Babri Masjid .

Activists, who submitted a memorandum addressed to President Pranab Mukharjee to the taluk administration, said that even after 24 years of the demolition of the Babri Masjid, the demand for the reconstruction of a new masjid on the same spot had not yet been fulfilled.

Khalid, district president of SDPI, K.M. Pasha, Mahadevaiahswami Hiremath and others were present.