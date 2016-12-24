Rural background not a barrier for them

more-in

The major chunk of the candidates who were awarded gold medals at the 27th convocation of Kuvempu University hail from rural areas.

Reshma J.H., top scorer in M.A. Sociology was awarded with four gold medals. She hails from Kumbri, a remote village in Sorab taluk. At present, she is preparing for the civil services exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission. “I want to join the Karnataka Administrative Services and work for upgradation of civic amenities in rural areas,” she said.

Acrhana C.S., who has secured the first rank in M.Sc Biotechnology, got four gold medals. She hails from a family of farmers in Arakere in Bhadravathi taluk. “Biotechnology is an academic discipline through which it is possible to unravel the secrets of evolution of life. I am planning to take up advanced research in bio-informatics and proteomics,” she said.

Nayana S.S., topper in M.Sc Environment Science bagged four gold medals.She hails from Sagar. She plans to float an NGO to create awareness among people on environmental pollution.

Pavithra C.G. and Abhilasha M. who bagged seven and four gold medals respectively for their impressive performance in M.A. Kannada Literature want to join the teaching profession. Both Yashwanth Kumar, top scorer in M.B.A. who was awarded with four gold medals and Vinutha Bai V., who is the topper in B.Com course and thereby bagged five gold medals said that they want to carve a career in the banking sector.