Karnataka

Rs. 20 lakh in new notes seized

more-in

Kundagol Police have arrested three persons on charges of illegally transporting money and seized Rs. 23 lakh from them near Kundagol-Betadur Road on Wednesday evening. The arrested have been identified as Amirram Baburam Devasi, Arvind Shankarsa Merwade and the car driver Premsingh Bhagawansingh Bati, all residents of Hubballi. The police nabbed the culprits based on a tip off. While Rs. 20 lakh was in the new currency of Rs 2,000 denomination, Rs. 3 lakh was in Rs. 100 denomination. A case has been registered at Kundagol police station, the police said.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2016 3:22:19 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Rs.-20-lakh-in-new-notes-seized/article16841913.ece

© The Hindu