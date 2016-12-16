Rs. 20 lakh in new notes seized

Kundagol Police have arrested three persons on charges of illegally transporting money and seized Rs. 23 lakh from them near Kundagol-Betadur Road on Wednesday evening. The arrested have been identified as Amirram Baburam Devasi, Arvind Shankarsa Merwade and the car driver Premsingh Bhagawansingh Bati, all residents of Hubballi. The police nabbed the culprits based on a tip off. While Rs. 20 lakh was in the new currency of Rs 2,000 denomination, Rs. 3 lakh was in Rs. 100 denomination. A case has been registered at Kundagol police station, the police said.