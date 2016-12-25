Road via Western Ghats divides greens, locals

Residents of Byrapura in Mudigere taluk have been seeking a road linking Byrapura and Shishila for many years.

A proposed road to link Byrapura and Shishila in the fragile ecosystem of the Western Ghats, that is bound to bring down many trees, has pitted environmentalists and the local people on a confrontationist path, with politicians siding with the latter.

Several people’s representatives belonging to the region, including some who are vociferously objecting to the steel flyover project in Bengaluru on the ground that it will lead to reduction in tree cover, are batting for the 65-km road.

Residents of Byrapura and neighbouring villages want the project implemented saying this would reduce the distance between Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts by nearly 30 km and usher in development. “This is the shortest route to Dakshina Kannada, compared to the road via Shiradi Ghat or Charmadi Ghat. Our forefathers used to take this route to get to many places in Dakshina Kannada. It was neglected over the years and development did not reach these villages,” B.D. Padme Gowda, a farmer, said.

In this village of about 50 houses, there are only senior citizens, as their children have settled elsewhere. “My son is in Gonibeedu and he earns a living by running a luggage carrier. He has no means of income if he stays in Byrapura,” said Rudre Gowda, a farmer. “If the road project is implemented, the number of vehicles passing through the village will increase and we can run businesses,” said Krishne Gowda, another resident.

Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa has said that a private agency has been entrusted with the task of carrying out a survey and preparing a detailed project report. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 56 crore.

However, environmentalists argue that this will cause irreparable damage to the Western Ghats. Dhananjaya Jeevala, secretary, Nature Club at Mudigere, and D.V. Girish, an environmentalist, said that the project would spoil forests from where many rivers originate.

Elected representatives, irrespective of political parties, have favoured the project. BJP leaders D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who earlier represented Udupi-Chikkamagaluru in the Lok Sabha, and Shobha Karandlaje, MP, have sought execution of the project.

B.B. Ningaiah, Mudigere MLA, and JD(S) leader, told The Hindu that environmentalists were making “exaggerated” claims on the environmental damage.

“We also plan to plant at least 10,000 saplings alongside the road connecting Mudigere and Byrapura once the project implemented,” he added.