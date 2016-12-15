Karnataka

Revenue Minister to review drought situation at meeting

Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa will hold a meeting in Hassan on Friday to review the drought situation in the district, according to a communiqué from the district administration.

Mr. Thimmappa will hold the meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Hassan at 10.30 am. District level officers would be attending the meeting.

Recently, leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Bharatiya Janata Party had alleged that the district administration was not spending funds allotted for drought relief work in the district.

H.D. Revanna, Holenarasipur MLA, H.S. Prakash, Hassan MLA, and others had said that the money earmarked for each constituency for drought relief works was insufficient. They had demanded that the government earmark more funds.

According to the communiqué issued by the district administration, Mr. Thimmappa would visit Chikkamagaluru after holding the meeting in Hassan.

Dec 15, 2016

