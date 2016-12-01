Residents protest against degradation of Devanur lake in Mysuru

more-in

MYSURU After remaining mute witness to the continued degradation of Devanur lake in the city, residents of the surrounding localities gathered near the lake on Thursday for a demonstration to draw the attention of the authorities to the deplorable condition of the water body.

Residents of Rajiv Nagar, Udayagiri, Nagarajappa Enclave, Christian Colony, N.R. Mohalla and nearby localities gathered on the lake bed, holding placards to save the water body, which has become a cesspool of sewage.

The once pristine water body was not only the source of water for irrigating the nearby agricultural lands, but also attracted migratory birds from far and wide. Because of the negligence of the authorities, the stormwater drains, which also bring underground drainage, enter the lake from eastern as well as the western side of the lake.

With the lake also becoming the dumping ground for garbage and animal waste from meat shops, it has been attracting pigs and dogs. “This is a black spot in the city, which has adjudged as the Cleanest City in the country”, said Mohammed Azhar, Convenor of Save Devanur Lake Committee, Mysuru.

Stench

With the fresh water channels for the lake choked, the sewage water is the only source of water for the lake. “There is no hope for the lake unless immediate steps are taken. Already, the lake lets out a foul stench and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which in turn exposes the residents to vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya”, said Zaheer Ul Haq, a resident of Udayagiri, who is also a convenor of the Committee.

Srikantegowda, a senior citizen, who owned agricultural land nearby, said farmers used to grow crops from the water in the lake till a few decades ago. Now, there is no fresh water in the lake, which is flooded with sewage water from Ghousia Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Rajiv Nagar and Udayagiri from the eastern side and Jalpuri, Gandhinagar and N.R. Mohalla from the western side, he said.

The Committee representatives later submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, requesting the authorities to immediately divert the sewage from the lake, set up sewage treatments plants, mark the boundary of the lake as per the records and put up a fence to prevent its encroachment and develop the lake into a tourist spot on the lines of Karanji Lake.

When contacted Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait, who is also the MLA of the area, said the lake was earlier under the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). But, a detailed project report prepared by MCC turned out to be faulty. “Now, I have got it transferred to MUDA, which is taking it up”, said Mr. Sait, who is attending the Legislature session in Belagavi.