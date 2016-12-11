Residents panic as tiger sightings increase near villages

more-in

The spotting of tigers in groups in the forest near Umblebailu, Lakkinakoppa, Sarigere, Kaidotlu and Ganidalu villages in the district has triggered panic among the residents here.

It may be mentioned here that, the decomposed bodies of two tigers were found in the forest near Umblebailu village on Thursday. Following the incident, bikers sighted two adult tigers crossing the road on the outskirts of Lakkinakoppa village on Thursday night.

Team conducts check

On Friday, three tigers were sighted in the forest two km away from Umblebailu village. The residents alerted the officials of the Department of Forest about the frequent movement of tigers. A team from the department led by Range Forest Officer Changappa combed the forest near Umblebailu and Hunasekatte on Saturday. The personnel found pug-marks of tigers during the combing operation.

The Forest Department officials directed the villagers not to venture in to the forest to collect firewood, graze cattle and to avoid movement on bikes in the area at night.

Harvesting affected

Rangappa, a resident of Umblebailu, told The Hindu that incidents of killing of cattle by tigers were being reported from the area regularly. However, people here are gripped by fear after tigers were sighted in groups near villages. The farmers are afraid to take up harvesting in the paddy fields on the fringe of the forest owing to the frequent movement of tigers there, he said.