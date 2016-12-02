Residents feel the chill as temperatures dip

more-in

Sweaters and jackets have come out of wardrobes as Mysuru has remained unpleasantly cold since early this week, with the city recording lowest minimum temperature of 9.10 degrees Celsius on November 27.

“This was the lowest minimum temperature recorded this year. Such a scenario in November is unusual since the city usually records lowest minimum temperature during December and early January,” said C. Govindaraju, station nodal officer, Integrated Agromet Advisory Services.

Speaking to The Hindu, he cited deficient rain this year and other climatic factors for the fall in temperature. “Heavy rain had been predicted owing to Cyclone Nada but its intensity had dropped owing to weakening of the cyclone,” he said.

Rain-starved Mysuru had been experiencing a dry spell since many weeks and unseasonal shower though moderate brought some relief. The city remained hot till the third week of November.

The sudden change in weather saw people taking out their winter wear to protect themselves from light rain and cold.

According to doctors, cold weather and unseasonal rain can spread viral infections. Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) dean and director B. Krishnamurthy said water-borne and air-borne infections spread faster in cold weather.

He said personal hygiene was important to prevent viral infections besides wearing warm clothing.

“So far, there has not been a rise in the number of patients coming for treatment of infections. Usually, the number of patients with common health problems like fever, cold, and cough are less in November and December,” he said.