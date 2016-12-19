Reservation for locals in jobs in private sector under consideration: Lad

Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Lad speaking at the inauguration of the National Employability Enhancement Scheme through Apprenticeship at Global Business School in Hubballi on Sunday.

Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Lad said the State government was considering bringing in reservation for candidates from the State in private sector jobs.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of a programme here on Sunday, Mr. Lad said the government was considering this option to help the youth enjoy more employment opportunities. It had been planned to ensure that private sector firms provide 70 per cent of their total number of jobs to the youth of the State and five per cent to those with disabilities, he added.

‘A pan-India problem’

Mr. Lad said that the rise in unemployment was a pan-India problem. However, the State government was doing its best to create maximum job opportunities. It has launched various programmes for the youth to enhance their skills.

Change in syllabi

“The government is ready to work with industries. We will welcome all suggestions from the sector. Also, our curriculum at ITI and other technical schools is not up to international standards. There is a need to change the syllabus followed in these technical schools,” Mr. Lad said.

The government is also organising job melas for the youth, but the problem is that often many quit during the initial stages itself. The companies must do what they can to ensure that employees do not leave, Mr. Lad said.

Earlier, he inaugurated the National Employability Enhancement Scheme through Apprenticeship (NEESA) at Global Business School.

Demonetisation

Condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the demonetisation of two high-value notes,

Mr. Lad said that barely 0.5 per cent of people were hoarding black money in their homes and in order to nab this 0.5 per cent, the PM was inconveniencing the remaining 99.5 per cen.