Renuka Nakod inconcert on Friday

Renuka Nakod, a top grade Sugam Sangeet AIR and Doordarshan vocalist from Dharwad, will be giving a vocal concert at the monthly music concert, “Gaanasinchana”, at S.G. Balekundri Institute of Technology in Shivbasava Nagar here from 6 p.m. on Friday.

Grand daughter of Pt. Vitthalsa Kabadi, a well-known harmonium player and daughter of well-known violinist Pt. T.V. Kabadi, Renuka Nakod started learning Hindustani classical vocal in the Kirana and Gwalior Gharana styles under her father-in-law Pt. Arjunsa Nakod. After 15 years of learning from him, she continued to groom her singing talent from well-known vocalist Sripad Hegde.

She has been performing across the State and other parts of the country and was honoured with the “Swara Dhamini” Award in 1998 from the Puttaraj Samiti, Gadag; Pt. Puttaraj Krupa Bhushan Award in 2003; “Gaanshree” Award in 2008 and “Ajanta Pratibha Puruskar” in 2010 from the Ajanta Samskriti Vidya Samsthe, Bengaluru.

She has performed at various venues, including the Pt. Basavaraj Rajguru Rashtriya Sangeethothsava, Pt. Mallikarjun Mansur Rashtriya Sangeethothsava, Dharwad Utsav, Kittur Utsav, Hampi Purandara Utsav and Naad Rang (Honnavar).

Her CDs of devotional songs and Vachanas have been well appreciated by the public, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.