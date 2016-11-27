Rename Hyderabad Karnataka as ‘Rashtrakuta Karnataka’: writer

more-in

Kamala Hampana, writer, feels that the Hyderabad Karnataka region should be renamed ‘Rashtrakuta Karnataka’ in view of its contribution to Kannada language, and not as Kalyan Karnataka, as being demanded by some groups.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the Kadamba Kannada Sangha here on Sunday. “Hyderabad Karnataka was the ground that witnessed the transformation of Kannada from a colloquial language to classical language. Great literary works were produced here even before the 10th century,” Ms. Hampana said.

“The first Kannada literary work, Kavi Raja Marga, was written in Malkhed in Kalaburagi district by poet Sri Vijaya. The first prose work in Kannada, ‘Waddaradhane’, is a collection of 19 short stories written by Brajishnu, who was a resident of Hallikhed village in Bidar district in the 8th century,” she said.

However, Panchakshari Punyashetty, former district president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, objected to this. He rose from among the audience and said that the region had to be renamed as Kalyan Karnataka to honour the Vachana writers of 12th century who lived in Basava Kalyan.

The speaker said that she was not here to argue with anyone over anything, but countered his claim by saying that if the shape and format of Kannada was not perfected, how could vachanas be generated. “Therefore, the contribution of ancient writers was more important than medieval writers. On the contrary, the reign of Kalyani Chalukyas witnessed communal violence and mass killings in the name of religion. We have to try to find historical reasons behind Basaveshwara’s decision to leave Basavakalyana and go back to Kudal Sangama. We have to try to understand how his life ended. We have to also consider why the Veera Maheshwaras took to violent means in the post-Basaveshwara era. We have to be aware of all historical events and know before we take important decisions like renaming a region. However, if I go into too many of such historical details, then I may face the fate of thinkers like M.M. Kalaburgi,” she said.

Ms. Hampana urged pro-Kannada organizations to organise “such good cultural functions” to wean away youngsters from the Internet and mobile phones. “Similarly you have to involve the women in cultural programmes to keep them free from TV addiction,” she said.

Ms. Hampana spoke of how Kings like Amogha Varsha Nrupatunga treated all religions equally.

Earlier, Hampa Nagarajaiah, researcher, expressed concern over the rising communal hatred and intolerance. He said that we had to learn lessons from history where kings preached and practised communal harmony.

He lamented that not much credit was given to warrior queens like Rani Abbakka Devi who fought the Portugese and Channa Bhaira Devi who earned the title of ‘Queen of Black Pepper’ for her successful inter continental trade of spices.

Sangha leaders Sidramappa Masimade, Veerashetty Mailoorkar, Shambhuling Waldoddi, and K. Satyamurthy were present.