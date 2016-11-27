Reduce the number of holidays, says Kannada writer

Hampa Nagarajaiah speaking at the inauguration of the Kadamba Kannada Sangha in Bidar on Sunday. — Photo: Gopichand T.

more-in

Writer and researcher Hampa Nagarajaiah has said that too many holidays are obstructing the country’s development.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kadamba Kannada Sangha, a cultural organisation, here on Sunday, he urged the Union government to reduce the number of national holidays to three – Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

“I have traveled around 28 countries giving lectures or attending workshops. But nowhere have I seen as many holidays as here. We need to realise that our country is facing hardships like a slow economy due to these holidays. We have to develop a healthy work culture with less holidays and more fruitful work,” Mr. Nagarajaiah said.

His wife and literatteur, Kamala Hampana, wanted the State government to add Kannada Rajyotsava to the list of holidays, making it four in Karnataka.

Abdul Quadeer, secretary of the Shaheen Education Society, said he supported the idea of fewer holidays. The holiday announced by the government on the birthday of Prophet Mohammad was a political holiday. “It is not a holiday in Muslim countries,” he said.

Channaveera Shivacharya of Harkud, sangha members such as Sidramappa Masimade, Veerashetty Mailoorkar, and Rani Satyamurthy were present.