Red-tapism still a hurdle for development: Shettar

more-in

Procedural hurdles and red-tapism are still major hurdles for new investments and expansion plans of major industries in the State, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar has said.

He was inaugurating the quadrennial exhibition ‘Incomex-2016’ hosted by Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Saturday.

The Federal Republic of Germany is the partner country for the five-day expo.

Mr. Shettar said that although a single-window system had been put in place, it had hardly made any difference resulting in delays in investment plans.

He said that airports played a pivotal role in industrial development and north Karnataka only has two functional airports.

While Hubballi had made its place on the country’s air map, Bidar, despite having an airport, can’t have regular flight services due to technical issues, he said.

He said the State government should have talks with the company GVK, so as to arrive at an understanding that would facilitate flight operations from Bidar.

Pralhad Joshi, MP, said that the major challenge for industrial developments in tier-2 cities like Hubballi-Dharwad was building the required infrastructure and skill sets among the youths.

Pointing out the potential for developing Hubballi as a tourist hub, Mr. Joshi urged KCCI to come up with a proposal on what the governments could do to achieve the goal.

Mr. Joshi said that the Centre had given a big push for a cashless society and called upon the business and trading community to perform digital transactions.

As many as 417 stalls have been erected for the quadrennial mega industrial and commerce expo which will go on till December 6. Industries from across the country and several start ups are participating in it.